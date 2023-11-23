Just 20 minutes of exercise can boost a tired brain

A short bout of moderate intensity exercise can undo some of the cognitive impairment caused by sleep deprivation - CAVAN IMAGES/CAVAN IMAGES RF

Doing just 20 minutes of exercise can help boost brain power after a bad night’s sleep, a study has found.

A total of 24 participants were given maths tests and puzzles to do before and after riding a bike while being sleep deprived, and being active was found to improve performance.

The study found that a short bout of moderate intensity exercise can undo some of the cognitive impairment caused by sleep deprivation.

Two experiments run by scientists found that even when on no sleep, or running on three nights of less than five hours rest, exercise helped people perform better on basic puzzle and maths tests.

Experts say that while there is no substitute for a full night’s rest, those running on none, or barely any, sleep could improve their ability while in a fatigued state by getting the heart racing.

Exercise could help overcome drops in brain performance caused by not getting enough sleep by increasing chemical levels in the brain and providing a temporary boost - JEFFBERGEN/E+

Dr Joe Costello, the study author from the University of Portsmouth, said: “In the short term, some exercise may help both your physiological and cognitive performance.

“However, it will not replace the sleep debt and a daytime nap may be something to consider if possible.”

The researchers say 40 per cent of the world’s population does not get enough sleep and that it is a fundamental, if often overlooked, aspect of a healthy lifestyle.

Dr Costello says exercise could help overcome drops in brain performance caused by not getting enough sleep by increasing chemical levels in the brain and providing a temporary boost.

“We know from existing research that exercise improves or maintains our cognitive performance, even when oxygen levels are reduced,” he said.

“But this is the first study to suggest it also improves cognitive performance after both full and partial sleep deprivation, and when combined with hypoxia.

“The findings significantly add to what we know about the relationship between exercise and these stressors, and help to reinforce the message that movement is medicine for the body and the brain.”

In the short term, some exercise may help physiological and cognitive performance - WARRENGOLDSWAIN/ISTOCKPHOTO

The study, published in Physiology and Behaviour, involved two experiments, each with 12 participants.

The first looked at the impact of partial sleep deprivation on a person’s cognitive performance, and the second examined the impact of total sleep deprivation and hypoxia (oxygen deprivation).

Study author Dr Thomas Williams, from the university’s Extreme Environments Research Group, said the team thought exercise improved brain function in sleep deprived people because of increased blood flow.

However, in the low oxygen arm of the study the benefit of exercise was still seen.

Hormones made by the brain in response to the activity could be behind the improvements to mental ability, the team believe.

They claim the hormones in the organ may have a wide-ranging impact on a host of different networks, and they hope to investigate this further in the future.

