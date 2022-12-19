Just 20 people attended a Bloomington gun violence vigil. Are we numb to school shootings?

Ann Greenfield may have been right when she suggested that, after decades of school mass shootings, their impact on Americans has changed.

Just 20 people came out in the rain on a cold Wednesday night to a vigil marking the 10th anniversary of the killings at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

"It's so easy now to become numb to gun violence, to the death and carnage it causes," Greenfield said.

She's a parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Bloomington, which held a half-hour service of remembrance and hope honoring people killed by guns.

'We must open our eyes to the profound violence we inflict on one another," she said, and stand with families of victims to help sustain them in their grief, "a grief so heavy it cannot be borne alone."

The church chancel was filled with photographs of the 20 children and six teachers shot to death at Sandy Hook a decade ago. With them were pictures of the 19 children and two teachers killed in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, this past May 24.

A candle, orange ribbon and a list of children and educators killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 were part of a gun violence vigil held Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bloomington.

Each name was spoken aloud during the vigil, and a battery-powered tealight was illuminated for each one. It takes a while to name 47 people. The light from their candles made the church pulpit glow.

The Rev. William Vance from Bloomington's Second Baptist Church spoke about the role faith plays in hope. More to the point, he sang about it in a familiar Christian hymn.

"My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus Christ, my righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name," he crooned in a quiet, low tenor. "On Christ, the solid rock, I stand. All other ground is sinking sand, all other ground is sinking sand."

Unitarian Universalist Church pastor Connie Grant offered a benediction praying for the end of "the grief and devastation of lives shattered by gun violence," reminding the few people present "what affects one, affects all."

Many poignant words were spoken, but it was an instrumental duet toward the end of the vigil — Nate Johnson on saxophone and Owen Tellinghuisen on organ — which brought tears that streamed down faces.

It was a haunting rendition of John Coltrane's "Alabama," written in response to the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four Black girls.

No end?

Research compiled by the independent K-12 School Shooting Database shows there have been 189 shootings at U.S. schools since Sandy Hook that have resulted in at least one death.

Of those, 17 were classified as "active shooter situations," where a shooter killed and/or wounded victims, either targeted or random, within a school campus during a continuous episode of violence.

Those 17 mass shootings account for more than a third of the casualties from the 189 school incidents. A total of 279 people, most of them children, have died from being shot at a school since 2012.

Kids ride bus with loaded guns

On Dec. 8, a 14-year-old Edgewood Junior High School student took a loaded .380-caliber handgun to school on the bus. A student who saw the gun told a school official when the bus arrived at the Ellettsville school at 7:30 a.m.

A school resource officer confiscated the gun. The student was charged with illegal gun possession and was taken to a juvenile justice facility.

In September, security officers at Batchelor Middle School in Bloomington found a loaded 9mm handgun inside a 13-year-old student's backpack when he arrived at school on a Tuesday morning. He reportedly had shown the weapon to other students on the bus.

A student riding the bus called a parent, who notified police. A school resource officer took the gun from the student when the bus arrived.

Is access core of the problem?

During the Dec. 13 Monroe County Community School Corp. board meeting, parent Courtney Daily spoke on behalf Moms Demand Action, which supports safe gun storage to keep weapons out of kids' hands.

"It is one of the most effective things we can do to keep our children safe," Daily said. "It gets to the core of the problem.”

Chris Finley, MCCSC's health and safety director, said during the meeting that an outside review of the district's security plan showed the MCCSC is doing a better job than most schools in the state when it comes to monitoring and handling security concerns.

What about the parents?

Indiana's criminal code has a section, Children and Firearms, that lists crimes involving juveniles and gun possession. They include dangerous possession of a firearm, which is the charge the local middle school students face.

Two other crimes target parents or guardians:

Dangerous control of a firearm is when an adult provides a gun to a juvenile who cannot legally buy one, or does so knowing the child intends to use the gun to commit a crime. It's a Level 5 felony, but becomes a more serious Level 3 felony "if the child uses the firearm to commit murder," the law states.

Permitting a child to possess a firearm is committed when a child's parent or guardian permits the child to possess a gun while aware of "a substantial risk" that the child will use the gun to commit a felony. The statute also can be used to charge parents for "failing to make reasonable efforts to prevent the use of a firearm by the child to commit a felony."

Indiana law doesn't require that guns be locked away. Instead, it focuses on adults actually providing firearms to juveniles who then use it in the commission of a crime.

"I don't think there's a specific charge for failing to secure a gun," Monroe County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Jeff Kehr said.

''There might be a theory of recklessness that could be used, but I'm not aware of a criminal statute that directly requires someone to secure a firearm, or that says you are responsible for anything your child may do that flows from that."

