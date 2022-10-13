With Just 26 Days of Heating Oil, US Households Face Costliest Winter in Decades

3
Julia Fanzeres and Lucia Kassai
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- This winter is shaping up to be the costliest for heating in a generation -- especially for households in the US Northeast that must burn oil to stay warm.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With temperatures already dropping, the US has just a 26-day supply of heating oil to draw on, the smallest store for this time of year in at least three decades. National inventories of the fuel are once again at the lowest seasonal point in weekly data going to 1982, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Spot diesel prices in New York jumped to a five-month high on the data while futures rallied to the highest level since June.

Heating costs this winter are already forecast to be the highest since at least 1997 -- in part because distillate supplies, which include heating oil, are so low. That may not change anytime soon. While profits for producing the fuel are near a record high, the market is in steep backwardation, meaning suppliers lose money if they keep distillates in storage. As of Sept. 30, the US had less than 30 days of supply on hand.

(Adds details on futures market reaction)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Americans Will Pay the Most in 25 Years to Stay Warm This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans trying to keep warm this winter are poised to spend the most on heating in at least 25 years. US households face an average power bill of $1,359 this winter, the highest since at least 1997, according to the Energy Information Administration. While much of that spike is driven by higher natural gas costs, homes that rely on oil for heat -- such as in the Northeast -- will be hit even harder, with an average bill of $2,354. The outlook comes as a global shortage of diesel

  • Nigeria Seeks to Extend Debt Maturities, Finance Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nigeria will be seeking to extend the tenors of its outstanding debts and not necessarily “restructure” its obligations, the West African nation’s finance minister has said.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Hou

  • ECB’s Hawks Target Early 2023 to Start Unwinding Balance Sheet

    (Bloomberg) -- Hawkish European Central Bank officials aim to start unwinding the institution’s €5.1 trillion ($4.9 trillion) asset hoard by early 2023 while retaining interest rates as their primary monetary-policy tool, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousan

  • Florida Orange Crop Set to be Smallest Since Second World War

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida is set to have the smallest orange crop in almost eight decades even before factoring in the full impacts of Hurricane Ian’s devastation on the state’s citrus groves.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rent

  • UNCUT: Full conversation with Pamela Pritchett, daughter of Buffalo mass shooting victim Pearl Young

    Pamela Pritchett's mother, Pearl Young, was killed in the mass shooting at Tops on May 14 in Buffalo, NY. She sat down with 7 News anchor Ed Drantch to talk about the shooting, its aftermath, and the change she wants to see.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • Soaring inflation prompts biggest Social Security cost-of-living boost since 1981 – 6 questions answered

    Social Security benefits have lost their purchasing power as inflation has soared in 2022. Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty ImagesSocial Security is set to boost the benefits it provides retirees by 8.7%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment since 1981. It comes as sky-high inflation continues to eat into incomes and savings. The changes are set to take effect in January 2023 and were announced following the release of the September 2022 consumer price index report, which showed inflation c

  • Putin touts Turkey gas hub while Europe looks to cut consumption

    President Vladimir Putin touted Turkey on Thursday as the best route for redirecting gas supplies to the European Union after Nord Stream pipeline leaks, while Western nations focused on efforts to cut energy consumption. Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan that Turkey could act as a gas hub, having already suggested on Wednesday that Russia could reroute supplies intended for the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, which were damaged last month.

  • IMF Latest: Rich Nations’ Rate Hikes Cause Collateral Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging markets have become “collateral damage” in developed nations’ aggressive interest-rate hiking cycles, and a failure to consider and address the spillover effects will have costly spillback consequences, Kenya’s central bank chief said. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Jo

  • Violent S&P 500 Reversal Hammers Traders Positioned for Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s shocking reversals Thursday after a hotter-than-expected inflation report caught many on Wall Street by surprise. Just ask IUR Capital’s Gareth Ryan. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing

  • Europe Is Likely to Avoid Unusually Cold Winter, Climate Model Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europeans and people living on the US East Coast are more likely to experience mild temperatures than a deep freeze this winter, easing any potential heating-fuel constraints at a time when energy costs are soaring.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere

  • US Chip Suppliers Pull Back From China’s Yangtze Memory After Biden Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- American suppliers are beginning to withdraw staff from one of China’s leading chip companies in the wake of new US regulations, a blow to Communist Party efforts to build a vibrant domestic technology industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s H

  • Why General Electric Stock Is Up Today

    A Wall Street analyst believes General Electric (NYSE: GE) shares are set up well going into earnings season and has raised her price target as a result. General Electric has been mired in a long slump, with shares down more than 60% over the past five years and down 28% in 2022 alone. Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase is feeling upbeat about GE heading into earnings season.

  • September CPI report ‘gives the Fed no wiggle room,’ strategist says

    Advisors Capital Management Partner & Portfolio Manager JoAnne Feeney and Baird Investment Strategy Analyst Ross Mayfield join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the September CPI report, the issues ahead for the Federal Reserve, rising inflation, market swings, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Women rising up after decades of Iran regime’s oppression. They need the world’s support

    Weeks of protests tell of the desire for freedom, an Iranian American activist writes. [Opinion]

  • Angela Lansbury left behind these words of wisdom for the world

    Actress Angela Lansbury, who passed away at age 96 on Oct. 11, 2022, was known for a variety of roles over the years. She was also known for straight talk on work and life — here are great quotes.

  • Russell Wilson: I’m built for the good times and the tough times

    Quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver offense have struggled through the first five weeks of 2022. While the team is 2-3, Denver has scored more than 16 points just once — in the club’s 32-23 loss to Las Vegas in Week Four. The Broncos are 31st in points scored with 75. Wilson is off to [more]

  • Delta Air Lines stock up after reporting strong Q3 revenue

    Shares of Delta Air Lines are moving higher after the the company reported record revenue in its third quarter

  • Natural-Gas Spike’s Chilling Effect: Higher Heating Costs This Winter

    U.S. households that use natural gas to heat their homes will spend an average of $931 this winter, up 28% from last year, one government agency says.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as