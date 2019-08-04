Just 3 Days Before AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of August.

AEW UK REIT's next dividend payment will be UK£0.02 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.08 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, AEW UK REIT has a trailing yield of approximately 8.3% on its current stock price of £0.966. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 95% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. That said, REITs are often required by law to distribute all of their earnings, and it's not unusual to see a REIT with a payout ratio around 100%. We wouldn't read too much into this. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether AEW UK REIT generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 95% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's positive to see that AEW UK REIT's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see AEW UK REIT's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last three years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. Higher earnings generally bode well for growing dividends, although with seemingly strong growth prospects we'd wonder why management are not reinvesting more in the business.

We'd also point out that AEW UK REIT issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 4 years, AEW UK REIT has increased its dividend at approximately 7.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.