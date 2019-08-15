Just 3 Days Before Pressman Advertising Limited (NSE:PRESSMN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Pressman Advertising Limited (NSE:PRESSMN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 19th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of September.

Pressman Advertising's next dividend payment will be ₹1.40 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of ₹1.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Pressman Advertising has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current share price of ₹22.8. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Pressman Advertising

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Pressman Advertising paid out more than half (50%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 61% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Pressman Advertising's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Pressman Advertising paid out over the last 12 months.

NSEI:PRESSMN Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That explains why we're not overly excited about Pressman Advertising's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share. Earnings per share growth has been slim, and the company is already paying out a majority of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 6 years, Pressman Advertising has increased its dividend at approximately 9.8% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is Pressman Advertising an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Pressman Advertising has struggled to grow its earnings per share, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear unsustainable. To summarise, Pressman Advertising looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.