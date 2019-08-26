Just 3 Days Before Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of September.

Systemair's next dividend payment will be kr2.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed kr2.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Systemair has a trailing yield of 1.6% on the current share price of SEK121.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Systemair can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Systemair's payout ratio is modest, at just 32% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Systemair generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 70% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Systemair's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Systemair's earnings per share have dropped 6.0% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Systemair has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Systemair worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have fallen significantly, although at least Systemair paid out less than half of its profits and free cash flow over the last year, leaving some margin of safety. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

