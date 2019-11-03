Just 4 Days Before Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days time. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of November.

Gold Resource's upcoming dividend is US$0.003 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.02 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Gold Resource stock has a trailing yield of around 0.9% on the current share price of $4.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Gold Resource

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Gold Resource is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

AMEX:GORO Historical Dividend Yield, November 3rd 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Gold Resource's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

We'd also point out that Gold Resource issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Gold Resource has seen its dividend decline 22% per annum on average over the past nine years, which is not great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Gold Resource? Earnings per share have been effectively flat over this time, and Gold Resource's paying out less than half its profits and -3.6% of its cash flow. It's not common to see a company paying out a limited amount of its profits yet a substantially higher percentage of its cash flow, so we'd flag this as a concern. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Gold Resource today.

Wondering what the future holds for Gold Resource? See what the two analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.