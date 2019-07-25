Just 4 Days Before Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NVU.UN) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NVU.UN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 30th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of August.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.14 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$1.63 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 5.9% on the current share price of CA$27.44. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust paid out 68% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. While Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 62% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

TSX:NVU.UN Historical Dividend Yield, July 25th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

We'd also point out that Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.0% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.