Just 4 Days Before nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of April, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 8th of May.

nVent Electric's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.70 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that nVent Electric has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of $17.6. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether nVent Electric has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. nVent Electric is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 41% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. So we're not too excited that nVent Electric's earnings are down 3.6% a year over the past three years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. nVent Electric's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were two years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

The Bottom Line

Is nVent Electric worth buying for its dividend? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. To summarise, nVent Electric looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

If you want to look further into nVent Electric, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for nVent Electric (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

