This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) Outlook for This Year

Banxa Holdings Inc. (CVE:BNXA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with the analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following this upgrade, Banxa Holdings' three analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be AU$78m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 50% to AU$0.09. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$63m and AU$0.10 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target fell 24%, to AU$6.11, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Banxa Holdings analyst has a price target of AU$12.12 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$4.03. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Banxa Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 2.4% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 623% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Banxa Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Banxa Holdings is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, Banxa Holdings could be one for the watch list.

That's a pretty serious upgrade, but shareholders might be even more pleased to know that forecasts expect Banxa Holdings to be able to reach break-even within the next few years. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

