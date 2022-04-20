This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Outlook for This Year

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 7.8% to US$66.71 over the past 7 days. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following the latest upgrade, the seven analysts covering Constellation Energy provided consensus estimates of US$11b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 46% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. The losses are expected to disappear over the next year or so, with forecasts for a profit of US$3.41 per share this year. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.96 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Constellation Energy 10% to US$64.77 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Constellation Energy analyst has a price target of US$75.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$46.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Constellation Energy shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 46% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 0.02% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.0% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Constellation Energy's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Constellation Energy.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple Constellation Energy analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

