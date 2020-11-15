This Just In: Analysts Are Boosting Their Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Outlook for Next Year

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Nautilus from its five analysts is for revenues of US$553m in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 43% to US$1.68. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$446m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Nautilus 18% to US$31.00 on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Nautilus analyst has a price target of US$40.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$28.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Nautilus shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Nautilus' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.2% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Nautilus to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Nautilus could be worth investigating further.

