Just Askin': Fountain Square Christmas trees are grown close to home. Whereabouts?

Every Cincinnatian has a story about the Fountain Square Christmas tree.

Maybe it's the first place you had your picture taken with Santa Claus as a youngster. A sweaty-palmed first date to the annual tree unveiling. A Macy's shopping trip and downtown stroll while visiting family over the holidays.

The more than century-old tradition is about more than just festive trees. Fountain Square at Christmastime holds a special place in our hearts. And there's never in recent history been one more memorable than in 2020, when a scrappy, "Charlie Brown"-esque spruce was hoisted above Fifth and Vine streets. (A Christmas miracle occurred, though, and it ended up getting a makeover.)

The Christmas tree at Fountain Square in November 2020, after crews hoisted the scrappy Norway spruce above downtown Cincinnati.

The three trees since implemented have garnered far less criticism, but it's become clear that us in the Queen City are picky about our evergreens. Where did they come from?

Where does the Fountain Square Christmas tree come from?

Most trees are handpicked from northern Ohio, according to Cincinnati City Center Development Corp. (3CDC), which manages and programs Fountain Square on behalf of the city.

This year's Fountain Square Christmas tree is a 55-foot concolor fir, also known as a white fir, from Mansfield. In 2022, it was another concolor fir, this one 45 feet tall and grown in Medina. And the 2020 Norway spruce was 65 feet tall, a Norway spruce, from Wadsworth.

