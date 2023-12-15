Just Askin': There are a ton of squirrel statues in Glendale. What's it all about?

Glendale's 150th anniversary celebration in 2005 honored the village's iconic squirrel population. A scurry of 25 five-foot, fiberglass statues were placed around town, each with a unique theme. This is "Retire In Style."

Glendale: A village of 2,300 people and countless squirrels.

A businessman is responsible for bringing four black squirrels back to Glendale in the 1940s. Since then, the population boomed – and so did locals' love for them.

What's the story behind the statues?

Question: What's with all the squirrels in Glendale?

Answer: It all has to do with an inordinately high population of black squirrels, and locals' penchant for them.

Glendale businessman Thomas Carruthers III brought back four black squirrels from a resort town in Michigan, according to the village's website. Someone ended up shooting one of them to display its hide at a local tavern, but those critters still managed to build up a big population of black squirrels in the village's tree-rich environment.

Glendale's 150th anniversary celebration in 2005 honored the village's iconic squirrel presence. A scurry of 25 five-foot, fiberglass statues were placed around town, each with a unique theme. Picture the racket-wielding "Drop Shot" placed at the entrance of Queen City Racquet Club, and the firefighting squirrel "Scrappy Fritz Cloth" proudly guarding town hall.

Those 25 statues were presented at the village's sesquicentennial celebration dubbed "The Glendale Squirrelly Gig," (Not to be confused with Cincinnati's "Big Pig Gig," which took place five years prior.)

Thirteen squirrels remain on view throughout Glendale. A map can be found on Glendale Heritage Preservation's website.

