Just Askin:' What's the latest on the Mya Fuller death investigation in Wilson County?

Editor's note: You got questions? We got answers. Just Askin' is a Tennessean initiative which answers your burning questions about Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

Question: What's the latest on the Mya Fuller case?

Answer: The investigation into the death Murfreesboro’s Mya Fuller continues as the case approaches one year since her remains were discovered in Wilson County.

Fuller, 22, was last seen by family on July 29, 2022. Police reported she worked the following day at a Nashville SC soccer game at Geodis Park in Nashville. Police also reported that Fuller was at Island Vibes on Antioch Pike in Nashville that night and into the early morning hours of July 31. Fuller was wearing jeans and pink Puma shoes.

The case has not entered cold case status, Detective Walker Woods said, but no suspect has been charged.

Mya Fuller

“It’s still an active investigation that we’re working daily, we’re still following up on leads,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said.

Fuller’s remains were discovered days later in a wooded area south of Interstate 40 in the Shop Springs area close to Watertown. Fuller was a 2018 Blackman High School magna cum laude graduate who played basketball.

Total reward money for the case stands at $22,550, said attorney Bryan Lewis, who has assisted the family.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced last year it increased its reward from $1,000 to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, prosecution and conviction of the person or persons responsible. That reward coincided with a private reward raised by family and friends of Fuller that Lewis said now totals $17,550.

Fuller’s parents, Chris and Tonya Fuller, continue to “hope something will pan out and lead to an arrest,” Lewis said.

Investigators continue to work through additional information being obtained, Woods said.

The sheriff’s office is keeping the family informed of developments in the case, Bryan said.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan

Anyone interested in contributing to the private reward fund can make checks payable to the escrow account of attorney James Bryan Lewis, 1300 Division St., Suite 307, Nashville, TN., 37203. Checks should include a notation that the money is for the Mya Fuller reward fund.

People with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers. Visit www.wcso95.org/crimestoppers or call 615-444-1459.

The private reward money raised will be administered pursuant to Crime Stoppers guidelines, Lewis said.

