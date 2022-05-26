'This is just the beginning': NHPR reporter says someone threw brick through window of her Mass. home

May 26—Police in Massachusetts are investigating after an unidentified New Hampshire reporter claimed a brick was thrown through the window of her Melrose home over the weekend.

The woman called Melrose police around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report a brick had been thrown through her window with the message "this is just the beginning" spray-painted on the house, according to a news release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Melrose Chief of Police Michael Lyle.

Melrose police would not identify the woman, saying only that she works at a New Hampshire media outlet.

New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) issued a statement Thursday afternoon indicating the victim is an NHPR reporter, saying journalists and family members at the Concord-based news outlet have been targets of acts of vandalism and threats to their safety over the last month.

"Violence against journalists has increased at an alarming rate, in America and around the world," the statement said. "NHPR condemns attempts to intimidate or harm journalists, here in New Hampshire or anywhere else. Our reporters, producers and editors will not be intimidated in the pursuit of New Hampshire Public Radio's public-service mission. NHPR's trustworthy journalism will continue, every day, to enrich lives and help build stronger communities, here in New Hampshire and beyond."

NHPR said it is working with local, state, and federal law enforcement in their investigations into these incidents.

"Likewise, we are supporting in every way possible the victims of these crude, senseless attacks," the statement said.

The incident was captured on the homeowner's Ring doorbell. According to police, the suspect shown on camera footage is described as being a white male with a slender build, about 5-foot-10. He can be seen wearing a light blue hooded raincoat, khaki pants, black sneakers and a blue-green backpack.

After the brick is thrown, the man can be seen running towards Lincoln Street in Melrose.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim has been allegedly targeted by someone throwing bricks and spray painting New Hampshire homes connected to her in Concord, Hampstead and Hanover, on five separate occasions, police said.

"As part of the ongoing investigation into this matter police are looking at her recent work to determine if there is any connection with the incidents of vandalism," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 781-665-1212.