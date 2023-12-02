‘This is just the beginning’: says Shakeira Rucker’s mom after Cory Hill formally charged

Friday, Orange and Osceola Counties State Attorney Andrew Bain officially filed second-degree murder charges against Cory Hill for the murder of his estranged wife and mother of Four Shakeira Rucker.

“This is just the beginning., but he needs to go down and he’s going to go down for sure,” said Clarence Thornton, Shakeira’s brother.

The State Attorney’s office said the charges come along with seven others after Rucker’s body was discovered behind a stack of tires in a Self-Storage facility registered to Hill back in November.

After the State Attorney’s announcement to charge Hill with second-degree murder, Eyewitness News asked why Hill was given a lesser charge than what was issued by Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

“This charge guarantees the defendant will be held without bond while we continue building our case for a potential First-Degree Murder indictment in Rucker’s homicide. Due to procedural rules, the State is limited to filing a Second-Degree Murder charge by Information prior to presenting the case to the Orange County Grand Jury.”

-Office of State Attorney Andrew Bain

The Rucker family said the charges are just the beginning and they want to see more charges filed against Hill for the heinous crime against Rucker.

“For him to her life for no apparent reason, it’s wrong. and that’s why we’re asking for the death penalty with no possibility of parole,” said Elaine Rucker, Shakeira’s mother.

Friends and family plan to say their final goodbyes to Shakeira Rucker on Saturday. The funeral is on December 2nd.

