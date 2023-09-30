‘We just believed we were gonna get that goose egg.’ Mercer County shuts out Marion County.

Mercer County senior quarterback Thaddeus Mays returned Marion County‘s opening kickoff of the second half all the way to the house for the final touchdown as the Titans (6-1) rolled to a 36-0 victory during their homecoming game Friday night.

“I was seeing a lot of grass,” Mays said of the kickoff return. “I was going, I’d seen his shadow behind me. I knew it was a touchdown immediately. That’s all.”

QB Thaddeus Mays @thaddeus_mays returns the second half-opening kickoff all the way for a @mercer_football TD. The Titans’ two-point conversion attempt is successful. Mercer County leads Marion County 36-0 with 11:45 remaining in 3Q. pic.twitter.com/giM4IRLDxC — Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) September 30, 2023

Mays’ teammates cheered as they sprinted down the sideline, following him all the way to the end zone. It was Mays’ fourth score of the night, having already thrown for two touchdowns and rushed for another in the first half.

According to senior running back and linebacker Denim Griffieth, Mays’ versatility allows him to surprise the competition week in and week out.

“Having Thad at quarterback is just a dangerous weapon,” Griffieth said. “You can’t plan on somebody that can just throw the ball and run the ball. It’s hard, you never know what you’re gonna get. So, he’s just a dawg.”

But, of course, a quarterback’s job is made easier when he’s got reliable targets all over the field. Griffieth caught the Titans’ first touchdown pass, as well as intercepted Marion County (4-3) in the end zone late in the third quarter.

Touchdown @mercer_football ! Denim Griffieth @GriffiethDenim puts the Titans up 7-0 over Marion Co. with 8:24 to play in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/w7XvKjlS6W — Caroline Makauskas (@cmakauskas) September 29, 2023

“He means a lot (to the program),” Mays said of Griffieth. “He gives sparks to it every time we need it. He is always calling for the ball. Give it to him and it’s 20 yards, first down every time.”

The Titans also benefited from a pair of touchdowns scored by sophomore wide receiver Ashton Drakeford and a terrorizing performance by their defensive line.

“I thought our defensive line really controlled the game,” Mercer County head coach Craig Yeast said. “We put our young guys in and they got a few things, but for the most part, our defensive line really controlled the line of scrimmage. They got a lot of pressure on the quarterback and a lot of tackles for loss, and kudos to those guys. They’ve been playing that way pretty much all year.”

The Titans’ victory was their first shutout of the season, and it was their fifth win by double digits.

Griffieth said that the team had been waiting to shut out an opponent, and that it was only a matter of time.

“I think this week of practice we really locked in and focused on every assignment,” Griffieth said. “And I think we just believed. We just believed we were gonna get that goose egg.”

According to Mays, that trust and belief in one another as teammates is essential for Mercer County’s success.

“Trust is huge,” Mays said. “I feel like that’s what you need to win, you got to trust everybody to do their job. So one person could just focus on their job, and that’s the only job.”

With just three games remaining — at Casey County, at Garrard County and vs. Lincoln County — until the playoffs, the Titans are dedicated to taking things one game at a time and reminding each other that steady persistence is invaluable.

“Consistency is key,” Mays said. “To stay consistent and just execute. You’re gonna win every time.”

In earning its sixth win of the season, Mercer County has surpassed its 2022 win total. And for the Titans, whose sole loss this season came in Week 5 — 42-7 against Southwestern — the growth is noticeable.

“A lot of people didn’t believe in us,” Griffieth said. “So it’s a big thing going this season. Going 6-1 finally, it’s been a while since we did that. I’ve been with a lot of good groups and nobody really believed in us besides us, and that’s what we just got to keep going. Stay underground and just lock in, keep winning.”

