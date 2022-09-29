Section of Sanibel Causeway wiped out by Hurricane Ian

Tampa Bay Times reporter Zachary T. Sampson and photojournalist Douglas R. Clifford left their hotel room in Fort Myers late Wednesday night and have been searching the area and assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian for hours.

Their latest find is jaw-dropping: A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel is gone, wiped out by the powerful Category 4 storm.

Here are their dispatches from Lee County:

4:15 a.m.: Section of causeway to Sanibel is wiped out

An alarm bleats endlessly at the tollbooth for the Sanibel Causeway. Step just beyond it, and the road soon gives way. Where the bridge rises from the mainland toward the island, one of the first sections of the span has disappeared. Crumbled pavement lies near the water’s edge. The rest of the bridge stretches forward, unreachable.

2 a.m.: Pavement leading to Sanibel folded up like an accordion

JUST BEFORE THE SANIBEL CAUSEWAY — Under the toll plaza sign — 1/2 a mile out — McGregor Road to Sanibel Island is impassable.

The pavement is folded up like an accordion, ripped to ribbons by a powerful storm surge. Nearby, a spiral staircase was deposited in the brush next to a white pickup. The storm flung a boat trailer and other debris, too.

Sand was strewn in sheets across the pavement — sea bottom on solid land. Waves lapped at the shore, just steps away.

Two cars tried to pass out to the island about 1:30 a.m., including a group of young men hoping to reach their friend.

They had to turn around.

12:30 a.m.: Downtown Fort Myers badly flooded

FORT MYERS — Building alarms blared through the wind still rustling downtown shortly before midnight. Shin-high, gray water rippled down First Street outside the United States Courthouse. Small pieces of trash drifted in the current.

One store off First Street suffered a shattered front window. A dress hung in the display, flapping in the wind. Nearby, what might have been chunks of a seawall lay along the road — hulking pieces of foam covered with a hard exterior, scarred by barnacles.

Story continues

A few pickup trucks were stuck on the road out to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. One of the drivers had boats to check on.

The water was still too high.

Water still filled some streets in neighborhoods off McGregor Boulevard, southwest of the city center. It drifted halfway up the poles of white mailboxes.

A few houses shone out of complete blackness, generators humming.

Felled branches — and some whole trees — littered the lawns.

Some downtown blocks had power, strange aberrations with bright lights — a few empty bars, a house of pizza.

10 p.m.: ‘It was just blasting us for hours.’

CAPE CORAL — Hours after Hurricane Ian made landfall near Caya Costa, this city that once rose improbably from wetlands was pitch black Wednesday night.

John Renas, 42, surveyed his yard with two of his children, their headlamps darting over knee-high floodwater.

”It was just blasting us for hours,” said Renas, who has lived in the area since he was 16.

They never really considered evacuating for Ian, he said.

The surge climbed to the edge of their house at the corner of Santa Barbara Boulevard and SE 39th Terrace. The wind was equally terrifying, shaking and lifting the eaves.

For hours, Renas said, it felt like the wind was going to suck out the doors. He held onto one, he said, and his son, Zak Irwin, clutched the other.

”The howling, just something I’ll never forget,” Renas said.

”Like cars revving their engines,” said daughter Brianna Renas, 17.

”Or a plane flying overhead,” Irwin said.

Renas said his 12-year-old daughter was having fun at first, treating shelter-in-place like a camping trip. Then she looked outside and saw the floodwaters creeping closer. She started to cry.

Murky brown seawater still soaked their front and side yards around 9:30 p.m. It lapped against a toppled palm tree, beside which Renas’ daughter usually waits for the school bus.

About 100 yards up the street, a white car lay abandoned in the road, water up to the floorboards.

”Next time they tell us to evacuate,” Renas said, “I’ll leave.”

