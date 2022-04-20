This is just to say, the 'cash me outside how bout dah' girl just bought a $6.1 million Florida mansion in all cash

Yes, the "cash me outside" girl is very rich. CBS

Rapper Danielle Bregoli — aka Bhad Bhabie — just bought a $6.1 million Boca Raton mansion.

Bregoli rose to fame after appearing on "Dr. Phil" and uttering the viral catchphrase "cash me outside, how bout dah."

She purchased the seven-bedroom home from a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.

I bet you thought you'd never have to think about the "cash me outside" girl ever again.

But life is funny, and apparently, so are the laws of financial success. Because Danielle Bregoli, the "cash me outside" girl, just bought a $6.1 million Boca Raton, Florida, mansion. And according to The New York Post, she paid for it in cash.

Bregoli entered the public consciousness in 2016 as a precocious, expletive-spouting 15-year-old who appeared on an episode of "Dr. Phil" about out-of-control teens. During the show, she challenged the audience — yes, the whole audience — to a fight, screaming "cash me outside, how bout dah."

Clips of Bregoli's temper tantrum went viral. And Bregoli parlayed that virality into a multimillion-dollar record deal, a (somewhat questionable) beauty line, a Snapchat reality show, and — after she turned 18 — an OnlyFans account that she said garnered $1 million in its first six hours.

Now 19, Bregoli has more than 16 million Instagram followers and two of her rap songs have made it to the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

And she owns a 9,200-square-foot home.

The $6.1 million Boca Raton estate Bregoli purchased. Helio PR Group

Bregoli bought the seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom manse from former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, per The Post.

Helio PR group

The house has its own shoe closet!

Helio PR Group

And features tasteful neutral tones throughout.

Helio PR

Bregoli said she moved to Florida from California for very practical reasons: the taxes. "All my cars and stuff are registered in Florida. I'm not about to pay these taxes!" she told Variety last year.

It really is good to be Bhad.

