Just how cold will it get in Lee, Collier County, and for how long? What to know

Get ready to close out the year on a cold note as a ridge of high pressure is expected to sit over Southwest Florida this weekend and allow nighttime temperatures to drop into the 40s.

Rain is expected for much of the region Thursday, but dry conditions will follow for at least the next week.

Although an El Nino phase is in place, severe weather like tornadoes and strong squall lines are not expected with this front.

Instead, temperatures will be cool and the air dry.

"The average temperature this time of year is about 76 at Page Field, and we’ll really see temperatures start crashing down this weekend" said Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, which covers the Fort Myers-Lee County area. "And it looks like Saturday will be the coolest day with a high of 65."

A strong ridge of high pressure will follow a brief low-pressure system and create cool, dry conditions for New Year's Eve.

Overnight lows could dip down into the 40s in areas like Fort Myers and Naples, and temperatures will be slightly cooler in inland towns and communities like Immokalee and Lehigh Acres.

The record low for a Dec. 30 at Page Field Airport in Fort Myers is 32 degrees, set in 1909, according to NWS records.

"That will be the coolest night," he said. "We're waking up with temperatures around 51 (degrees), and probably east of Interstate 75 you'll get below 50 degrees."

NWS is calling for a low of 47 degrees near the Southwest Florida International Airport on Saturday morning.

Much needed rains for a region in drought

Rains this year have been well below average, with coastal Lee and Collier counties being in drought conditions for much of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA.

But this latest front is expected to produce rain over most of Southwest Florida, although totals aren't expected to be enough to squash concerns over drought conditions.

"We have a quick system moving through the area with some light rain," Giarratana said. "Then behind that we’re pretty much dry up to the final days of 2023 and into 2024. It’s basically a strong high-pressure system that has cold origins, and we’ll have northerly flow to help reinforce that cooler air."

He said the high on New Year's Day could reach 70 degrees.

"We're getting fronts regularly, and that's not unusual in an El Nino year," he said. "The jet stream is further south, and that allows for more frequent and stronger fronts."

Naples will see similar conditions.

"Things will clear out (Thursday) night and Friday and we’ll have a dry night into Saturday," said Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with NWS in Miami, which covers the Naples-Collier County area. "It’s sort of a dry, chilly start to the new year."

What does El Nino do to winter weather here?

Southwest Florida typically experiences stronger, more frequent cold fronts during an El Nino phase.

El Nino also increases the chances of severe winter weather like tornadoes, hail and heavy winds. Although El Nino tends to suppress tropical storm and hurricane formation, this phase is not expected to last until the next hurricane season (June of 2024).

"This one doesn’t look like it has severe weather, and we don’t have as much southerly low pressure like you typically see with El Nino," Garcia said. "That is a more northerly track like we’d see in a normal year."

