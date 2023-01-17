‘Just come home please’: Family members, police seek help in search for missing Brookfield woman

BROOKFIELD, Mass.--”She’s loving, hard-working, she loves her niece and nephew very much,” says Bethany Tee, Brittany Tee’s Sister.

Brittany Tee has been gone since last Tuesday, but police don’t suspect anything suspicious surrounding her disappearance.

“We’re not looking at this as a crime scene now no. We are looking at it as a missing person but obviously we are open to wherever the facts take us,” says Joe Early Jr., Worcester County District Attorney.

What the police know is Brittany was last seen walking from a Brookfield home in the area of Lewis Field on Main Street. They say everything was fine while she was there. Her family reported her missing two days later.

“We’ve always known where she was. We’ve always talked to her almost daily, so it is so out of the norm for her and that is what scares us,” says Bethany Tee.

It’s day two of the search for Bethany Tee’s sister. Police searched vacant homes and people put up signs begging to hear from her.

“We have her on foot, and we have her out in the elements so yeah we are really concerned that is why we are asking for the public’s help,” says Early.

“Just come home please. You are loved so much more than you know,” says Bethany Tee.

The Worcester County District Attorney asks people to check their surveillance cameras for possible footage of Brittany along with asking for hunters to be on the lookout for her.

The search continues on Wednesday. If you have seen Brittany Tee, please call Brookfield Police or Massachusetts State Police.

