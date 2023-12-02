'Just could not make it in this economy': Unfiltered Lakeland closes after 9 months

Geanie Folder, Unfiltered's executive officer, stands in front of her son, Tray Towles, COO, at their Unfiltered coffee and art venue in Bartow Florida in July 2022. Folder took to Facebook to announce Unfiltered Lakeland's immediate closing Friday.

LAKELAND ― Cozy and eclectic vibes didn't provide an atmosphere for success on Lakeland's East Main Street.

Geanie Folder took to Facebook Friday morning to announce her business, Unfiltered Lakeland, 801 E. Main St., would be closed effective immediately.

"When we opened late February this year we did it with love, hope and promise. We were wide eyed and hungry for the Lakeland crowd and excited to get to know each and every one of you," Folder wrote. "Life and God must have had other plans so here we are. The truth no matter what you might hear is that financially we just could not make it in this economy, it’s that simple. From the bottom of our hearts, know that we are eternally grateful for each and every one of you that loved and supported us."

Folder and her son, Tray Towles, had opened the Unfiltered location in late February. They were attracted to the location, in part, as it offered a large outdoor seating area that provided space for large outdoor events and live music. Folder could not be reached immediately Friday afternoon by The Ledger for further comment.

The business had partnered with Catapult to showcase local artisan goods for sale. It's unclear at this time how the closure may have impacted these small businesses.

The location was previously occupied by The Poor Porker, a local restaurant known for serving up New Orleans-inspired coffee and beignets from 2015 to 2022. It also had difficulty, previously described by Towles as "gradually dying" after 2019 when its original creators separated from the business.

It would seem the street has proved difficult for local restaurants. La Imperial Bakery closed its doors at 830 E. Main St. in August after more than five years.

Lakeland city planners have recognized the neighboring area is in need of a revitalization and uplift. The Lakeland Community Redevelopment Agency has contracted with Straughn Trout Architects to draw up a redevelopment plan for the East Main District, centered around Rose Street. Early conceptions propose a branding of "LoMa," or Lakeland's local maker village — a concept appearing in line Unfiltered Lakeland's artisan boutique atmosphere.

Interestingly, the area covered by the East Main District only includes the north side of East Main Street. It doesn't include properties to the south, like 801 E. Main St.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Unfiltered Lakeland's owner announces its immediate closure