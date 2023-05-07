‘It was just creepy, kind of scary;’ Body found inside car in Dayton

Dayton Police found a body inside a car Sunday morning.

It happened at the 130 block of E Hillcrest Avenue around 11:58 a.m. when officers arrived on reports of an unresponsive body in a vehicle.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says the scene is clear now but that was the case not earlier Sunday afternoon.

A neighbor sent Lewis a picture that shows Crime Scene Tape sectioned off the alley and a car on Hillcrest Avenue.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch alerted officers about a person not responding in a car.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 someone saw a body in the car and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene.

Todd Sandridge lives nearby and told Lewis he saw a man’s body in the car and called the police.

“A neighbor told me there was a body in the back seat,” he said. “I was taking the trash out this morning and saw it.”

He told Lewis they usually see stolen cars in their neighborhood but nothing like this.

“It was just creepy, kind of scary, kind of sad,” he said. “So, that’s about the way I can describe it.”

Lewis reached out to Dayton Police Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson said they have no information to release at this time.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.