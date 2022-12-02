Just days left to shop Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPads, MacBook laptops, AirPods and more
It's officially December and the Cyber Monday deals are coming to a close! But if you missed your chance to shop earlier this week, you're not too late. Right now, you can still get great deals on the must-have MacBook Air laptop and smaller accessories like the best-selling AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds—but act quickly!
The best Apple deals on iPads, iPhones and more won't be sticking around for long. Here are the best extended Cyber Monday Apple deals we recommend checking out right now. Happy shopping!
Featured Cyber Monday Apple deal
Beats Studio Buds deal
Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? Amazon still has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for Cyber Monday, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $99.
Beats Studio Buds for $99 (Save $50)
Best iPhone deals
Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T
If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these amazing deals.
iPhone 12 128GB [Locked] + Carrier Subscription from $651.47 at Amazon (Save $227.53)
iPhone 14 for free when you trade an old phone at AT&T (Save $799.99)
iPhone 12 Pro 512GB [Locked] + Carrier Subscription for $1,092.21 at Amazon (Save $135.28)
Best iPad deals
Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more
If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Amazon for $419 (Save $30)
Apple 2021 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Amazon for $449 (Save $30)
Apple 2021 iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) at Amazon for $459 (Save $40)
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB) at Amazon for $559 (Save $40)
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi 256GB at Best Buy for $899.99 (Save $300)
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi 2TB at Best Buy for $1,799.99 (Save $400)
Best Apple Watch deals
Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more
According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $479—$50 off the original $529 price.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray, 42mm at Walmart for $179 (Save $50)
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm Gold Stainless Steel Case at Walmart for $449 (Save $100)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) With Nike Sport Band at Nike for $449.97 (Save $79.03)
Best Apple TV deals
Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV
Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 4K Ultra HD 32GB at a sweet deal of $99—$80 off. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps.
Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Generation) for $54.98 (Save $4.02)
Best MacBook deals
Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip 256GB for $1,099 (Save $100)
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip, 13.6-inch, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage at Amazon for $1,349.99 (Save $150)
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M1 at QVC for $1,479.98 (Save $249.02)
Apple 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon from $2,179.83 (Save $320.16)
Best Apple AirPods and Beats deals
Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more
Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $199.95—$50 off the original $249.95 price.
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $17.99 (Save $11.01)
Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $99 (Save $50)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case at Amazon for $99.99 (Save $60)
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds at Amazon for $179.99 (Save $20)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) at Amazon for $229 (Save $20)
Best Apple Magic Keyboard deals
Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals
Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad at Amazon for $99.98 (Save $29.02)
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th, 8th and 7th Generation) and iPad Air (3rd Generation) at Amazon for $108.99 (Save $51)
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9-inch at Amazon for $189 (Save $10)
Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Amazon for $269 (Save $80)
Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch and iPad Air at Amazon for $250.80 (Save $49.19)
Best Apple accessories
Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable (2 m) at Amazon for $29 (Save $6)
Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter at Amazon for $52 (Save $7)
Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods at Amazon for $69.95 (Save $9.05)
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack at Amazon for $84.97 (Save $14.03)
Apple MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger at Amazon for $119 (Save $10)
When did Cyber Monday start?
Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 was, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end, with some continuing throughout the end of the week.
Does Apple still have Cyber Monday deals?
Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.
