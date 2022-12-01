Just days left to shop Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPads, MacBook laptops, AirPods and more

Best Apple deals: Get these Cyber Monday deals on AirPods Max, Apple TV, Apple Watch and 2022 iPad.

It's officially December and the Cyber Monday deals are coming to a close! But if you missed your chance to shop earlier this week, you're not too late. Right now, you can still get great deals on the must-have MacBook Air laptop and smaller accessories like the best-selling AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds—but act quickly!

The best Apple deals on iPads, iPhones and more won't be sticking around for long. Here are the best extended Cyber Monday Apple deals we recommend checking out right now. Happy shopping!

UPDATE 11:50 a.m. ET: We are back again for another day, tracking the best Cyber Monday deals you can get on Apple laptops, iPads and more. As for me, I'm looking for an Apple Pencil for my daughter and a new iPad for my husband (shhh!). I'll be shopping right along there with you today. Check back periodically as new sales are added and deals are updated. —Rachel Murphy

Featured Cyber Monday Apple deal

Beats Studio Buds deal

Get $60 off Beats Studio Buds right now at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

Looking for the perfect gift for the Beats fanatic in your life? Amazon still has the Beats Studio Buds on sale for Cyber Monday, as you can grab some of our favorite wireless earbuds for 40% off—slashing their original $149.95 price to just $99.

Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 (Save $50)

Best iPhone deals

Save on iPhones at Amazon, QVC and AT&T

Get markdowns on iPhones for Cyber Monday 2022.

If you're in the market for an iPhone, now's the time to get one for less with these amazing deals.

Best iPad deals

Save on the iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Score an iPad for less this Cyber Monday.

If you are in need of a travel-friendly tablet, our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple 2022 iPad Air. Not only is its performance similar to the more expensive iPad Pro, it is also compatible with many USB-C cables, works with the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), and has top-notch battery life. Right now, you can snag the 2022 iPad Air from Amazon for $549—$50 off the original price.

Best Apple Watch deals

Save on the Apple Watch 8 Series, SE and more

These are the best Apple Watch deals for Cyber Monday 2022.

According to our testers at Reviewed, Apple watches are the best smart watches on the market. After testing the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), we find that this watch has a great fit, impressive fitness tracker and can even detect crashes. Right now, you can snag this watch for just $479—$50 off the original $529 price.

Best Apple TV deals

Stream from a plethora of apps on an Apple TV

Time is running out to save on these Cyber Monday Apple TV deals.

Now is the time to grab the Apple TV 64GB bundle at a sweet deal of $114.99—$85 off of the original $199.99 price. This Apple TV is very easy to use, has smooth software and includes an adequate remote that makes it easy to browse through different streaming apps.

Best MacBook deals

Save on the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Run, don't walk, to pick up the M1 MacBook Air this Cyber Monday.

Best Apple AirPods and Beats deals

Save on all the Apple AirPods, Beats by Dre, AirPods Pro and more

Apple headphones and Beats are on sale for Cyber Monday.

Our testers at Reviewed are big fans of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). They are not only light and comfortable, they also offer some of the best noise canceling you can get and great performance. B&H Photo is offering them at an amazing deal of just $199.95—$50 off the original $249.95 price.

Best Apple Magic Keyboard deals

Add a keyboard to your iPad with these Cyber Monday deals

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Best Apple accessories

Shop Apple accessories on sale for Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When did Cyber Monday start?

Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 was three days ago, Monday, November 28. Broadly speaking, Cyber Monday sales start as soon as Black Friday sales end, with some continuing throughout the end of the week.

Does Apple still have Cyber Monday deals?

Outside of Apple's website, you can score incredible Apple Cyber Monday deals on Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Crutchfield, Adorama and others throughout the duration of Cyber Week.

