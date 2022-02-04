‘Just dial 988’: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to get a new number this July

For nearly two decades those in crisis have been able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), but soon that number will be joined with a simple 988 dial. The new shortcut, approved by Congress more than two years ago, will be implemented on July 16 and is positioned as an alternative to 911 for mental health emergencies. Dr. Jonathan Goldfinger, CEO of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, explains the history of suicide prevention hotlines and the potential for 988 to save even more lives.