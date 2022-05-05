'I just did it': Tom Cruise pilots chopper to 'Top Gun 2' premiere, talks shirtless scene
Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm and singer Kenny Loggins chat with USA TODAY's Bryan Alexander at the red carpet premiere for "Top Gun: Maverick."
Actor Tom Cruise was on hand for the much-anticipated premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" on the USS Midway in San Diego Wednesday.
Thirty-six years after the original, Tom Cruise unveils the much-expected "Top Gun" sequel on an aircraft carrier in San Diego, ahead of its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, later this month.
James welcomes "Top Gun: Maverick" stars Tom Cruise and Monica Barbaro who recalls meeting Tom for the first time and how she forgot her name. And after James asks Tom how he managed to land a helicopter in London so the two of them could hang out, Tom reels off the litany of licenses he's earned. And Monica explains how Tom's flight instruction was far superior to any of the several driving instructors she had at the DMV.
