'I just did it': Tom Cruise pilots chopper to 'Top Gun 2' premiere, talks shirtless scene

The Recount

The NFL Draft is as scrutinized as any sporting event there is. Already, millions of fans and experts have decided which teams walked away the winners. Will confesses that his Arizona Cardinals did poorly, in part by trading their first round pick for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. "The Cardinals look like a team that is scrambling right now,” Will says. LZ’s “other team” — the Detroit Lions — did okay. One of their picks, University of Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, “looks to be a beast,” LZ says. The New York Jets had a better draft still, landing Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with the 4th overall pick. Many consider him the best cornerback in the draft. Beyond team-by-team performance, the draft also set a few interesting records and trends. Ten teams didn’t even make first round selections, which is a first. Only one quarterback was taken in the first round — Kenny Pickett to the Pittsburgh Steelers — and not until the 20th pick. That’s the latest a QB has been drafted since 1997.