'You just don’t care': York County judge sentences man to 30 to 60 years for fatal overdose

A man was sentenced on Thursday to serve 30 to 60 years in prison for supplying a deadly dose of drugs in York County while out on parole.

David Seecharran, 44, of York, was found guilty in November of third-degree murder, drug delivery resulting in death, corrupt organizations and related crimes after an eight-day trial in the York County Court of Common Pleas. He was convicted of charges related to the fatal overdose of Jared Connelly, 30, of Manchester, on June 3, 2018.

Before he handed down the sentence, Common Pleas Judge Gregory M. Snyder said he had not witnessed anything to believe that rehabilitation was possible. He said he wishes that he’s wrong.

“Mr. Seecharran, you know what you are. We know what you are,” Snyder said. “My impression of you, having presided over this jury trial, having read everything that’s been filed in this case, leaves me shaking my head.”

“You just don’t care,” he added. “I think you think you’re nothing more than a businessman and the death of your customer is just par for the course.”

If left to his own devices, Seecharran, the judge said, was "going to hurt somebody else."

First Assistant District Attorney Tim Barker sought a sentence of 40 to 80 years in prison, adding that the “prognosis of rehabilitation is that poor.”

Seecharran, he said, was “literally on parole” when he engaged in “multijurisdictional drug trafficking.” He’s shown no remorse.

Barker argued that penalty was necessary to protect the community.

“We can rest assured that if his parole date is that far in the future,” Barker said, “that the public should be able to feel safe.”

Meanwhile, George Marros, Seecharran’s attorney, after asking to withdraw as counsel, requested a sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Marros said that proposed sentence would achieve justice, hold his client accountable and provide the opportunity for rehabilitation. He pushed back on the recommendation from the York County District Attorney’s Office.

“I think it would be excessive punishment for him and result in a death sentence for Mr. Seecharran,” Marros said.

The middleman, David Taylor, testified at trial against Seecharran.

Taylor, 35, of Newberry Township, remains charged with two counts of third-degree murder and related crimes. He’s scheduled to appear back in court on Friday.

Seecharran will receive credit for 541 days that he’s spent in York County Prison. He maintains his innocence.

“I have direct evidence, and on appeal I will show all of that stuff out in the open,” Seecharran said. “I’m just waiting for the opportunity for that to happen.”

