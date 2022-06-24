'Just say the election was corrupt,' witnesses describe Trump's Justice Dept. scheme
Three former U.S. Department of Justice officials testified that Donald Trump meddled in the department with the aim of overturning the election.
Three former U.S. Department of Justice officials testified that Donald Trump meddled in the department with the aim of overturning the election.
Former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue testified before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection that then-President Donald Trump pressured the Department of Justice to declare the 2020 presidential election corrupt, despite no evidence of fraud.
If “invasive carp” doesn’t sound appetizing, how about a plate of copi?
Whether Republicans are watching the hearings or not, they know the "earth is shaking," adds Woodward's Watergate partner Carl Bernstein.
The House select committee’s series of public hearings resumed Thursday as the panel continues to present its findings stemming from its investigation of the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol has sought in hearings this month to build a case that then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat amounted to illegal conduct. Trump said in a June 14 statement that the committee was "lying to the nation," conducting a "sham investigation." What charges might prosecutors bring against Trump and how might he defend himself?
Alona Mazurenko - Thursday, 23 June 2022, 23:05 Russian invaders made known that they intended to carry out artillery barrage targeting Kharkiv and Odesa. They have disclosed the anticipated shelling of the First Children's City Hospital in Kharkiv, which they blamed on Ukrainian defenders.
Oil-industry representatives on Thursday describe a meeting with a top Biden administration official as "constructive."
A documentary film crew that the House Jan. 6 select committee subpoenaed captured former Vice President Mike Pence’s reaction to reading a draft House resolution calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove former President Trump from power, CNN reported. CNN obtained the video Thursday showing Pence first saw the…
Breastfeeding mom fights off bald eagle to save her pet goose, all while keeping baby latched. Canadian mom said breastfeeding moms often juggle multiple tasks.
Washington state emergency management officials warn residents of swimming risks like hypothermia and drowning before weekend heat wave.
The boyfriend was “encouraged” to kill “anyone who might interfere” before the robbery, according to prosecutors.
Chasten Buttigieg on Wednesday called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for recently tweeting her support for America’s fathers despite having “attacked” his husband, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, when he was at the hospital with their son last year. Chasten said he and Buttigieg’s “two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when…
A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his…
All eight puppies were rescued from the burning building, officials said.
Police in San Francisco were searching Thursday for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded another inside a subway train and then fled when the train stopped in the Castro District, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood. San Francisco police late Wednesday released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities. The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the victim who died as Nesta Bowen.
Jaylon Ferguson, "a kind, respectful young man with a big smile," was entering his fourth NFL season before he passed away at 26.
The royal sent coffee, pastries, and words of encouragement to the group.
Aides have said they were shocked to discover that Alex Holder, a UK documentary maker, was filming Trump on January 6.
The cruise industry completely shut down when the covid-19 pandemic began in March of 2020. Cruise ships travel all over the world, and each country has its own health and safety standards, which gives the CDC a high level of control over the cruise industry. All three have returned to full-fleet this summer and Carnival is actively looking to grow its stable of ships, having recently partnered with the Italian company Costa Crociere for a pair of Italian-themed ships which will start deploying next year.
Water is flowing again in part of Mexico's dry Colorado River Delta, bringing back a running river where months ago there was a sandy riverbed.