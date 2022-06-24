'Just say the election was corrupt,' witnesses describe Trump's Justice Dept. scheme

Associated Press

Police in San Francisco were searching Thursday for a man who shot and killed one person and wounded another inside a subway train and then fled when the train stopped in the Castro District, the city’s historically LGBTQ neighborhood. San Francisco police late Wednesday released a still photo from surveillance video of a man they described as a person of interest and asked anyone with information to contact authorities. The San Francisco Medical Examiner on Thursday identified the victim who died as Nesta Bowen.