“He’s just evil:” Sister of suspect speaks out

Action News Jax is learning more about one of the 5 suspects being charged with the murder of a man in St. Marys last week.

The sister of 55-year-old Frank Kennedy gave a personal perspective on her older brother.

Kristian Kennedy and her brother are 24 years apart, and she says that as a big brother, he was charismatic and friendly upon first contact, but after knowing him, he could be selfish, and at times a frightening person to be around. She explained, “he’s just evil, he has physically, mentally, and emotionally tormented me since I was a child. There’s nothing good in my mind that pops up when I think of him. My initial thought is just fear.”

Kristian Kennedy wanted to share her context on Frank Patrick Kennedy III, one of the 5 suspects being charged with the murder of 29-year-old John Andrew Mamph, who was found dead in the waters of an area known as Gilligan’s Island in St. Marys.

Along with 2 counts of murder, Frank Kennedy has been charged with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and kidnapping. Just last year he was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and spent just 8 days in jail.

She says she’s chosen not to have any dealings with her brother and hasn’t heard from him in years, “I have to protect myself at this point, whether it’s my safety, my mental clarity, I have to protect myself from that person, and I have worked so hard to do so.”

Kristian says that she wasn’t surprised to hear that Frank, or “Chippy” was arrested and charged with murder last week based on what she’s seen from him over the years.

When asked if she thought her older brother, was capable of murder; she replied with an emphatic “yes” saying, “In a situation like this, usually family members are the ones that go to bat for their people, but I’ve just seen so much hate and anger out of this man. There’s not a piece of me that thinks maybe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, I can physically envision him doing this to that poor kid.”

Action News Jax has contacted the GBI which is heading this murder investigation, and right now there are no new updates as they continue to gather more information and evidence.

All 5 suspects are still being held at the Camden County Detention Center.

