Just the facts: Accused subway feces smearer Frank Abrokwa and New York’s bail law

We don’t like the bail reforms Albany passed in 2019 and revised in 2020. We’d rather see defendants released, remanded or allowed to post bail based on a judge’s discretion, after a review that includes an assessment of their dangerousness. That’s the law in 49 other states. But not every case makes the argument for shredding bail reform — not even a case as disgusting as that of Frank Abrokwa.

Abrokwa is accused of smearing feces on a woman’s face on a Bronx subway platform late last month. When arraigning him Tuesday, Judge Wanda Licitra could have set bail. The charges against him weren’t on the state’s prescribed list of bail-eligible crimes — but the law also allows for bail if and when a defendant is rearrested for harming a person or property while other charges are pending.

Prosecutors sought bail; Licitra didn’t set it, claiming that police statements about previous crimes, which were informed by victims, amounted to hearsay. That was her mistake, a big one.

The bail law did rear its head Wednesday, when Abrokwa was arraigned on different offenses, including second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Cops say that in September, he spit on a man and chased him down a street, yelling “f—king Jew.” In this case, the judge had no power to set bail because none of the crimes are on the magic list, and the bias incident happened before other charges against Abrokwa were pending. So the defendant was freed on supervised release, presumably exiting the courthouse through a revolving door.

Abrokwa has 44 past arrests — including three others this year. On Jan. 7, he allegedly punched a passenger on a Manhattan subway platform. On Feb. 5, he allegedly punched a man in the Port Authority Bus Terminal. On Feb. 22, he allegedly pointed a screwdriver at an employee in a Bronx hardware store.

The system New York has built for itself, in which those accused of a prescribed list of crimes are almost reflexively sprung no matter their criminal history, should change. As we were reminded this week, giving judges more flexibility is not a perfect answer. Humans fail, too. But at least when they do, they can be held accountable.