Just the facts: Alvin Bragg’s partial walkback

In remarks meant to quell criticism from these and other quarters, a contrite Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg yesterday said “I understand why those who read my memo of Jan. 3 have been left with the wrong impression about how I will enforce New York’s laws. I take full accountability for that confusion caused.” He went on to say notwithstanding the unfortunately “legalistic” document, he will indeed focus “like a laser” on aggressively combating violent crime, especially gun crimes, looking at each case before him on an individualized basis.

We welcome that tonal shift and general commitment, along with his statement that delivering swift, efficient justice is a high priority — Bragg always sounds eminently reasonable in public appearances — but the DA simultaneously said his memo is “still operative,” which means some big questions remain unresolved.

The memo says his office’s prosecutors should charge those who “could be charged under Penal Laws 160.15, 160.10 and 160.05″ — first-, second-, and third-degree robbery, which range from armed robbery to simple forcible robbery and often include injured victims — as misdemeanor petit larceny “if the force or threat of force consists of displaying a dangerous instrument or similar behavior but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm” (emphasis ours). Bragg Thursday said anyone who uses a gun in a robbery will “be handled seriously,” suggesting that if anyone displays a firearm in any way during a holdup, it’s a felony. That’s not a clarification of the memo’s rule, it’s a rewrite of it. So why isn’t the memo language being withdrawn?

The Bragg memo says that post-conviction or guilty plea, his office will not seek a carceral sentence — meaning, any prison term whatsoever — except for a limited subset of cases that excludes a range of violent crimes that do victims serious harm (allowing for undefined “extraordinary circumstances” exceptions). The result is that many New Yorkers who hurt others, including people who may beat others savagely with their fists and feet, won’t risk doing time. How is that consistent with a supposedly intense targeting of those who hurt others?

There’s a lot we like about Bragg. We agree with him that many entrenched racial disparities in policing and prosecutions must be confronted and corrected. But a walkback is not a walkback if it doesn’t adjust the plain legal language of commitments put on paper, which Bragg said still stand.