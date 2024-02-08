'It just feels like home.' Mississippi restaurant serves homestyle goodness for 100 years

As its name implies, it's blue and white and it sits along one of the main arteries in the Mississippi Delta. It has offered homestyle goodness for 100 years and served generation after generation of guests.

"I've been affiliated with this restaurant for over 40 years," said Tanjua Spencer of the Blue and White Restaurant in Tunica. "I started working here in 1986.

"When I started working here in 1986, I was 16 years old. My grandmother, she worked here as a cashier. My mother was a server. My mother worked here 16 years. My sister worked here on and off for about 10 years."

The Blue and White Cafe and Service Station was opened in 1924. It was a time known as the Roaring Twenties and Calvin Coolidge was President. It was located in downtown Tunica and in addition to offering food and gasoline, there was a news and tobacco stand and a Greyhound bus terminal.

The business was moved to its current location after the construction of what is now the legendary US 61.

During that time, not only have generations of families worked at the restaurant, generations of guests have grown up eating there.

Waitress Tanjua Spencer of Tunica, Miss., has worked at the Blue and White Restaurant in Tunica on and off for 40 years. At times, her mother, grandmother and sister have also worked at the Blue and White. The restaurant is celebrating its 100th year in business this year.

Generations of guests and home-style cooking at the Blue and White

"I have waited on four generations," Spencer said. "I remember when the older generation came in and seeing their children grow up and their children. Now, I'm on my fourth generation that are babies. There has always been a special place in my heart when it comes to the Blue and White. It just feels like home."

So, what keeps guests coming back generation after generation? Manager Brian Loza said the establishment is a landmark and visitors enjoy taking photos outside of it. Inside, he said the small restaurant has a feeling of home and diners enjoy favorites such as fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken dressing and fried green tomatoes.

However, it's not all about chicken. Customers craving breakfast can choose from a wide selection of Southern classics such as country-fried steak with gravy, eggs, grits, hash browns, sausage, biscuits and more.

Lunch and dinner feature favorites such as steaks, catfish, meatloaf, burgers, shrimp and a range of sandwiches and pasta dishes. Sides include classics such as macaroni and cheese, green beans, fried okra and turnip greens. You'll probably want to try their freshly-made fries and potato chips, too.

Life-long customers at the Blue and White Restaurant

David and Sherry Melton of Dundee in Tunica County are regulars at the Blue and White restaurant and while they weren't sure how many generations of their family have eaten there, Sherry said she has been eating there since she was a young girl, and her favorite thing on the menu hasn't changed.

"I've been eating there about 70 of those 100 years," Melton said. "Their burgers are great.

"I like the good old American cheeseburger with mustard, pickles, ketchup and onions. Their breakfast is always good. That's another of my favorite things."

Her husband's favorite is another menu staple.

"They know how to cook the best fried chicken," he said.

Good food, friendly service and the next 100 years

Chuck Graves of Tunica County has been eating there a long time as well.

"All my life," Graves said. "I'm 71 and I was born and raised here. It has been that long."

Graves is one of four generations in his family who have frequented the restaurant. For him, walking into the restaurant is more than just having a good Southern meal.

"It just feels comfortable," Graves said. "You know you're going to get good food, friendly service and see people you know. It's the next best thing to eating at home."

Good food, friendly service and familiar faces — that's what has kept customers coming back to the iconic Tunica restaurant for 100 years. That's also what Spencer said should keep today's youngest patrons coming back and those that come after into the next 100 years.

"It's amazing knowing they'll be a part of the Blue and White for the future," Spencer said. "What we have at the Blue and White is the heartbeat of Tunica."

