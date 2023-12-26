'Just filthy.' 850 historic gravestones at Brewster Cemetery need help, association says

Two hundred forty years ago, a small girl, the daughter of the town blacksmith, was laid to rest in Brewster.

Rhoda Mayo was just 11 months old when she died in 1783.

Little did the family know that the buried remains of their daughter would later be moved to land off what is now Lower Road and would become the oldest of hundreds the land would enfold over more than two centuries — each topped with a tombstone that, like pages in a book, would record chapters in the town's history and the histories of its founding families, and offer glimpses of stories of heartache and tragedy, love, adventure, and war.

Today, at Brewster Cemetery, hundreds of those stories are at risk of getting lost under layers of yellow lichen and dark stains that are shrouding — even erasing — the names and vital details of Brewster's early inhabitants.

"Unbeknownst to most people, the lichen growing on the stones is actually digesting the stone," said Robert Williams, chairman of the Brewster Cemetery Association.

The intention to clean 850 historic gravestones

To stop the decay and preserve the history at the cemetery, the association members are hoping to secure local Community Preservation Act money to clean 850 historic gravestones, as well as repair damaged stones and adjust stones in danger of toppling. As part of that effort, they are in the midst of collecting signatures via an online change.org petition to show the community's support for their project.

The association will apply to the town Community Preservation Committee for the money.

"They weigh community support very heavily," Williams said.

The town adopted provisions of the state Community Preservation Act in 2004, providing for a 3% property tax surcharge to be used along with state matching funds for historic preservation, open space and recreation and community housing projects in the town. Spending from the fund is managed through applications reviewed by the Community Preservation Committee, which then makes recommendations to town meeting.

The cemetery association already has support from the Brewster Select Board and the Brewster Historical Commission. "So far we've had almost 400 people sign the petition and we hope to get 1,000," said Williams.

The drive started in mid-December. Support is welcome not only from Brewster residents, but anyone whose family has lots in the cemetery, or any Cape Cod residents "concerned about historic places," Williams said.

The association is still collecting estimates for the work, and will submit a proposal to the Community Preservation Committee in May.

Veterans from every war at Brewster Cemetery

Brewster Cemetery, known to many as the "Sea Captains' Cemetery" because of the large number of sea captains buried or memorialized there, is "the largest and most visited of the eight historic cemeteries in Brewster," according to the association.

It's also the only one that continues to be maintained by a private nonprofit, rather than by the town.

Chip Bergstrom, a member of the cemetery board, said Brewster Cemetery is a significant historical site. The ground serves as the resting place for veterans from every war in which the United States has been involved, including the Revolutionary War and the Civil War.

"I’m doing some research and have not yet found another cemetery in Massachusetts that can make that claim," he said.

Bergstrom is most impressed with "the sheer number of plots for mariners lost at sea" and many war veterans whose memorials make the patriotism of the town's early residents stand out.

'Just filthy' gravestones

Besides the "significant number of stones that are just filthy," Williams said, "we have 31 tombstones in the cemetery right now that are either broken or leaning such that they are going to fall."

Many stones have accumulations of moss, algae, fungi, mold and other plant growth, plus dirt, that have created black stains so dark "you can't read them anymore," he said.

Cleaning the stones is very labor intensive, he noted, involving scraping off plant growth, applying a special spray, and then "scrubbing the devil out of it."

'Some fantastic stories' in the history of the cemetery

The Brewster Historical Society conducts multiple tours of the cemetery each year.

"There's some fantastic stories there," Williams said.

Among some of the stories are those of Captain John Lincoln, who “died in 1853 on his ship’s passage from San Francisco to Boston"; Captain Issac Berry, “lost at sea at age 24”; Captain Albert Knowles, “lost at sea on passage from Rangoon to Liverpool in 1870, age 31”; Captain Elkanah Winslow, “died in Manzanilla, Mexico in 1851 at the age of 48” and Captain Judah Baker, “died and buried at sea in 1853 at the age of 45."

Also buried in the cemetery is Sarah Augusto Mayo, who created the Brewster Ladies Library along with Mary Louise Cobb, starting it in her family’s front parlor. Buried there as well are members of the Nickerson family, whose private 1,700-acre game preserve became the first Massachusetts state park, Nickerson State Park.

Williams said the cemetery association is planning to complete their grant application for the Community Preservation Committee review and recommendations for the fall 2024 town meeting.

