Just Four Days Till C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase C.H. Robinson Worldwide's shares before the 3rd of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $97.02. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately C.H. Robinson Worldwide's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 63% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at C.H. Robinson Worldwide, with earnings per share up 4.8% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.4% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Should investors buy C.H. Robinson Worldwide for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and C.H. Robinson Worldwide paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks C.H. Robinson Worldwide is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for C.H. Robinson Worldwide that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

