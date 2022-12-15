Just Four Days Till MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like MKH Berhad (KLSE:MKH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase MKH Berhad's shares before the 20th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.04 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MKH Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of MYR1.27. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MKH Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MKH Berhad is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 8.8% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's not ideal to see MKH Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 4.9% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. MKH Berhad has delivered an average of 0.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy MKH Berhad for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's hard to get excited about MKH Berhad from a dividend perspective.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MKH Berhad you should be aware of.

