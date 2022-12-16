Just Four Days Till Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend

It looks like Oceana Group Limited (JSE:OCE) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Oceana Group's shares on or after the 21st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is R2.91 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of R3.46 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Oceana Group has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current share price of ZAR64.92. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Oceana Group can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Oceana Group is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 154% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Oceana Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Oceana Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Oceana Group, with earnings per share up 9.2% on average over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a steady rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Oceana Group has delivered 1.4% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Is Oceana Group worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have grown somewhat, although Oceana Group paid out over half its profits and the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Oceana Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example - Oceana Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

