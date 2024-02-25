‘I just got hit by a car’: Florida deputy gets clipped by car on highway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy working a traffic crash in the DeLand area was clipped by a car passing by on the highway early Saturday morning.

A video released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy getting displaced as a car speeds by at around 1:50 a.m.

“I just got hit by a car,” the deputy is heard, laughing off the incident.

Moments later, the video shows officials track down the driver who hit the deputy and order him out of his car.

“I hit you?” the driver asked. “Yes,” the deputy responded.

“It’s my birthday, man, I just left the club,” the driver tells officials. “I’m just trying to get home.”

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found the driver at fault. The driver was issued several citations, according to Volusia deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is OK. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and has been cleared.

Deputies are using the video to remind drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

