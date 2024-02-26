‘I just got hit by a car’: Florida deputy gets clipped by car on highway, video shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida deputy working a traffic crash was clipped by a car passing by on the highway early Saturday morning.

Video released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy being hit as the vehicle speeds by at around 1:50 a.m.

“I just got hit by a car,” the deputy is heard, laughing off the incident.

Moments later, the video shows officers tracking down the driver who hit the deputy, ordering him out of his car.

“I hit you?” the driver asked.

“Yes,” the deputy responded.

“It’s my birthday, man, I just left the club,” the driver said. “I’m just trying to get home.”

The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident and found the driver at fault. He was issued several citations, according to Volusia deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy is OK. He was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated and has been cleared.

Deputies are now using the video to remind drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

