They just got matching tattoos. Now Romeo Beckham and his model girlfriend have split

Romeo lost his Juliet.

Sorry to break it to celebrity watchers but Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have called it quits.

The middle son of David and Victoria Beckham and the Ford model were together a little over three years.

It seems distance was to blame. Beckham, a forward with Inter Miami CF, is on the road a lot. Regan, who collaborates on fashion with his designer mum, is based in England.

They’re both only 19 so we are sure they’ll meet someone new soon if they feel inclined, or perhaps reconnect in the future.

Is the split amicable? That’s unclear.

A scan of their social media reveals Beckham has erased all photographs of Regan.

As for the British catwalker, she kept a sweet black and white pic of the two celebrating their anniversary back in May.

Beckham and Regan apparently got matching heart tattoos on their fingers to commemorate the occasion. Oops.

We’re sure dad has some good coverup.