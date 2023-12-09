We Just Got Terrifying New Mass Shooting Numbers, Here's How Black Americans Fit In
BUFFALO, NY - JULY 14: Members of the media get a first look inside Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue on July 14, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. The store was the scene of a mass shooting on May 14th when accused shooter Payton Gendron killed 10 people and injured three others in what is believed to be a racially-motivated attack. The market will reopen to the public Friday after extensive renovations to the building.
After a series of deadly mass shootings over the weekend, the United States has broken the record for most mass shootings in a single year since 2005. The Washington Post, which tracks mass shootings as any gun violence event where four or more people, not including the shooter, are killed, found that there have been 38 mass killings since the start of the year, two more than in 2022.
The somber milestone is a chilling reminder of the state of gun violence in the United States.
The solutions posited by people outside of the Black community for gun violence impacting Black Americans often center around increasing policing. But police also contribute to gun deaths among Black Americans.
Black Americans are significantly more likely to be shot and killed by police than white Americans. And within the last year, 1,101 people have been shot and killed by police, according to the Washington Post’s tracker.
There are policies that have been shown to reduce the impact of gun violence on Black Americans, namely things like violence intervention programs, where communities collaborate to intervene before violence occurs. Groups like Everytown have also pushed for gun reform measures to reduce the number of firearms available for people to commit these shootings.
Events like the horrific grocery store shooting in Buffalo, New York, which claimed ten lives — underscore the importance of talking about race and gun violence in a nuanced way and the need for Black Americans to be a part of the conversations around keeping our communities safe.
