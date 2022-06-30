Just Group plc (LON:JUST) insider upped their holding by 14% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Just Group plc's (LON:JUST ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Just Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CFO & Executive Director Andrew Parsons for UK£77k worth of shares, at about UK£0.80 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.75 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Andrew Parsons was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Andrew Parsons bought 100.95k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£0.81. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Just Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£1.9m worth of Just Group stock, about 0.2% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Just Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Just Group stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Just Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

