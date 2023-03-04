I just had my 2nd iPhone stolen by a thief on a bike. I didn't think insurance was worth it, but now I feel like I made a very expensive mistake.

A billboard for a iPhone 14 Pro ad. Beata Zawrzel/Getty Images

A thief on a bike grabbed my iPhone 14 Pro Max out of my hand Wednesday.

It was the second time someone stole my iPhone, which I didn't think would happen again.

I didn't feel like insurance was worth the cost, but now think I made an expensive mistake.

I never thought I'd write this article.

While I was on my way to my London office Wednesday morning, a thief on a bike grabbed my phone out of my hands and cycled away with it.

Minutes after leaving one of my favorite coffee shops with my once-a-month treat of a "dirty chai" latte, I stopped to get some tissues out of my pocket, as my hay fever had kicked in.

I heard a small "bang" and felt pressure on my other hand, which was holding my phone. Then it was gone: My iPhone 14 Pro Max was in the hands of a man on a bike speeding away from me.

He was wearing a hoodie with the hood up, so I couldn't see his face. He disappeared in a matter of seconds.

The phone was hard-earned and very expensive: It cost $1,200. I had no time to do anything.

I found myself rooted to the ground, stuttering some words in my native French: "Mon téléphone."

I have never felt this powerless, and it's the second time I have been mugged.

It had happened before

The last mirror selfie I took on my iPhone 14 Pro Max. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

In October 2019, I was on my way home from a shift working as a supervisor at one of my university's student bars. I was suddenly knocked to the ground, and someone put their foot on my head to immobilize me.

They attempted to steal all my belongings, including my iPhone 11 Pro Max and MacBook Pro. Despite being unable to move much, I somehow managed to save my laptop.

I hadn't felt them taking my phone, but I did feel the few bruised ribs and a sprained wrist the moment I got home and collapsed. I went to the hospital and filed a police report.

Because I didn't have any savings, I took some extra shifts at work to save up as much as I could in two weeks, did some babysitting, and sold a few items to be able to afford a new phone.

I also contemplated getting something I didn't have: insurance for my phone.

But I was a European student, and every penny mattered to me. I had a UK government maintenance loan but was still working three jobs at minimum wage to be able to afford living in London. I didn't have any other financial support.

Paying a monthly fee of £10, or about $12, or so for insurance that I might never use didn't seem worth it when I was living in one of the world's most expensive cities. So I didn't do it.

I told myself at the time: "You'll be fine. Someone stole your phone once. There's no chance it'll happen again."

Regret and frustration

I'd never really cared much about insurance. Most of my friends and colleagues I have spoken with since Wednesday say they do not have their gadgets insured, either.

But now I regret it.

As with the first theft, I know that this time, despite filing a police report, there is a very slim chance of my phone being recovered.

What's frustrating is that I have been able to track it with the "Find My Phone" feature and can see where it is. It seems to be in a mall, but should I risk putting myself in danger by going there? I remember the police saying the first time I had my phone stolen that they wouldn't go to a location unless they had a full address.

This week's theft affected me more than I had expected. I was upset, and for a while, I couldn't stop swearing. I also, to some extent, felt violated. I wondered how much the thief would be able to see if he managed to get into my phone — all my pictures, notes, and emails.

I still think insurance is pricey. It can cost more than subscribing to a streaming platform like Disney+ or Prime Video.

For now, the next challenge is to save up for a new phone.

This time, I'm definitely getting insurance.

