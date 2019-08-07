We just had the hottest month in history. Why won't Democrats have a real climate debate?

A few weeks ago, the Democratic National Committee rejected hosting a debate among 2020 presidential candidates on climate change. DNC Chair Tom Perez made the case for his opposition: Climate change will feature prominently in this campaign’s debates; the DNC shouldn’t hold debates on single issues; and certain candidates would be put at a disadvantage.

As a former DNC chairman and vice chairman, among other leadership roles in the party, I know Perez has a difficult job, and I empathize. But on these points, he is wrong.

The first debate took place just a few days before the start of July, which turned out to be the hottest month on record since 1880. And it was held in Miami, one of the world's cities most vulnerable to sea level rise. Yet that two-night event made it clear climate change would get short shrift in the general debates.

More focus on climate change

Candidates spent fewer than 15 minutes out of four hours on the topic. Climate policy received more attention in the second presidential debate last week in Detroit, but the 21 minutes on the topic over two nights still only accounted for a small fraction of the entire debate. The sound bites from only some of the candidates barely scratched the surface of the most daunting challenge humanity has ever faced, and it is unlikely that viewers gained much understanding of how candidates plan to address it.

The good news? Following an uproar over the lack of attention to climate change during the Miami debate, the DNC is now revisiting its earlier decision. Its members could vote Aug. 23 on whether a climate debate should move forward.

In September, candidates can take part in CNN’s town hall on the climate crisis and MSNBC’s Climate Forum, just as they will participate in forums on other topics. But these are no substitute for a true debate sanctioned by the DNC. These other events won’t allow candidates to challenge each other or give voters an opportunity to directly compare the passion and knowledge each candidate brings to the issue.

The DNC should absolutely host a debate on the climate crisis.

Costs of inaction already felt

The climate crisis is not a “single issue” — it is unique in that it affects every facet of our society. Care about jobs? With coal in rapid decline, how can we grow the clean energy market to provide rural Americans well-paying careers? Care about the economy? How will America compete for the $26 trillion that can be gained by taking bold climate action between now and 2030? Care about health? How will we prevent up to tens of thousands of Americans from dying each year from extreme temperatures?

In my home state of New Mexico, we’re beginning to see the costs that inaction will bring. Two of the largest wildfires in New Mexican history occurred this decade. Since the 1950s, the snowpack has been decreasing in New Mexico, and future projections show substantial further drops due to climate change. This will take a major toll on the state’s multibillion dollar agricultural industry. New Mexico has always been hot, but like the rest of the country, it is getting hotter — dangerously so.