‘Just had to know him’: Family creates GoFundMe for 34-year-old fatally shot in KC apartment

Family of a 34-year-old man killed in shooting last month in Kansas City, has launched a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

David Tate was “always the life of the party and made so many people laugh,” family, who created the GoFundMe last week, wrote in his remembrance.

“On Saturday April 23, 2022 the world got a lot quieter. There truly aren’t words to describe David, you just had to know him,” the post read. “He couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, but enjoyed a good concert or karaoke night. With a Hard Way in his hand he was unstoppable.”

Police found Tate on the evening of April 23, suffering from gunshot wounds in a midtown apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took a person of interest into custody. Police were expecting to submit the case to the prosecutor’s office to review for possible charges, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department said at the time.

Tate’s family is accepting donations to help pay for the burial and memorial services. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $5,400, surpassing its goal of $3,500.

The fatal shooting

Kansas City police responded to calls of a shooting at 8 p.m. on April 23 to an apartment at 4100 block of McGee Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Tate suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene shortly after, Foreman said.

They worked with officers to revive Tate, but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead at the scene, she said.

Following a police investigation, a suspect was brought into custody.

The killing was Kansas City’s 47th homicide so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star.