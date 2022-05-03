‘Just had to know him’: Family creates GoFundMe for 34-year-old fatally shot in KC apartment

Matti Gellman
·2 min read

Family of a 34-year-old man killed in shooting last month in Kansas City, has launched a fundraiser to help pay for funeral expenses.

David Tate was “always the life of the party and made so many people laugh,” family, who created the GoFundMe last week, wrote in his remembrance.

“On Saturday April 23, 2022 the world got a lot quieter. There truly aren’t words to describe David, you just had to know him,” the post read. “He couldn’t carry a tune in a bucket, but enjoyed a good concert or karaoke night. With a Hard Way in his hand he was unstoppable.”

Police found Tate on the evening of April 23, suffering from gunshot wounds in a midtown apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers took a person of interest into custody. Police were expecting to submit the case to the prosecutor’s office to review for possible charges, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department said at the time.

Tate’s family is accepting donations to help pay for the burial and memorial services. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised more than $5,400, surpassing its goal of $3,500.

The fatal shooting

Kansas City police responded to calls of a shooting at 8 p.m. on April 23 to an apartment at 4100 block of McGee Street, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Tate suffering from a gunshot wound and unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene shortly after, Foreman said.

They worked with officers to revive Tate, but were unsuccessful and pronounced him dead at the scene, she said.

Following a police investigation, a suspect was brought into custody.

The killing was Kansas City’s 47th homicide so far this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man found dead in car outside Fresno gas station. Police say it’s suspicious

    An employee at the gas station found the body in the vehicle.

  • Why Every Latina Needs to Have FU Money

    In a time when women don't have to stay in relationships that they don't want to be in, it's important that we make absolutely sure that we don't have to be in them. But how do we do that?

  • Federal agents nab Canton man wanted in Monday shooting death

    19-year-old man held on warrant charging him in Monday's shooting on Seventh Street NE.

  • Cops say he murdered his mother in Colorado, and he was just caught in the Florida Keys

    A Colorado man accused of killing his mother last week was arrested Tuesday morning in the Florida Keys.

  • Kierra Kashayla Russ convicted in 2016 Club Blu mass shooting that left 2 dead, 14 wounded

    Russ is the first of five defendants to receive her verdict in a mass shooting conspiracy nearly six years after two teenagers were killed by gunfire.

  • Aid worker held in Israel for 6 years insists he's innocent

    Nearly six years after Israel accused Mohammed el-Halabi of diverting tens of millions of dollars from an international charity to Gaza's militant Hamas rulers, he has yet to be convicted in an Israeli court and is still being held in detention. World Vision — a major Christian charity that operates around the world — as well as independent auditors and the Australian government have found no evidence of any wrongdoing. El-Halabi's lawyer says he has rejected multiple plea bargains that would have allowed him to walk free years ago.

  • Haitian families flee homes as violence flares in Port-au-Prince

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haitians in the capital Port-au-Prince fled their homes on Monday as gun battles broke out between rival gangs, according to a Reuters witness, following clashes between armed groups that killed at least 20 last week. The country's civil protection authority said on Wednesday that battles between the rival Chen Mechan and 400 Mawozo gangs, the latter of which kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries in October, forced thousands to flee their homes. Gunfire rang out on Monday afternoon in the poor neighborhood of Cite Soleil, where dozens of panicked residents left homes and were running in all directions, according to the Reuters witness.

  • FBI searching for Auburn couple after failure to appear

    Bernard Ross Hansen and Diane Renee Erdmann were both convicted of multiple counts of mail and wire fraud in July 2021.

  • The Fed wants to cool the U.S. housing market. Here's what that feels like

    In mid-April, months into an increasingly frustrating house hunt, Harsh Grewal and his wife settled on a place in a San Francisco suburb and were prepping a bid, above the listed price so they'd have a chance of besting other offers in one of the nation's hottest housing markets. That's exactly what Federal Reserve policymakers hope to see more of as they raise interest rates to bring down 40-year high inflation. One leg of their effort is taking the heat out of the housing market, where low borrowing costs introduced to cushion the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic helped fuel a 35% rise in home prices over the past two years.

  • Ukrainian prosecutor says Russia uses rape as a war tactic, calls Putin a war criminal

    Ukraine's prosecutor general accused Russia on Tuesday of using rape as a tactic of war and described Russian President Vladimir Putin as "the main war criminal of the 21st century". Russia has previously denied targeting civilians and has rejected allegations that its forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the accusations and has dismissed previous suggestions that Putin is a war criminal.

  • Under pressure: Abortion leak exposes U.S. Supreme Court's disunity

    The leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision shows a once-staid body creaking under pressure as its increasingly assertive conservative majority looks to upend the law on a range of major issues. Conservative Justice Clarence Thomas has been under fire from Democrats over the role of his wife Ginni Thomas as an outspoken supporter of Republican former President Donald Trump, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat based on false claims of widespread voting fraud. Justice Neil Gorsuch, one of three Trump appointees who helped build a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, drew scrutiny in January when was the only person inside the courtroom not to wear a face mask during the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • Two 3-year-olds die when driver slams 345 feet through stables, corrals, Utah cops say

    The boys, who were playing with construction equipment toys in a corral, were thrown 75 feet, deputies said.

  • Rattlesnake handler dies ‘doing what he loved’ after being bitten during Texas show

    His sister said he “had a passion for snake handling” and handled rattlers for “many years.”

  • Widow of Leominster Marine killed in Norway will not receive death benefits; fundraising underway

    Lana Reynolds, the wife of Marine Corps Capt. Ross Reynolds, has a GoFundMe page after it was revealed she was not eligible for life insurance compensation.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Woman's Death Is Called In As A Suicide, But Investigators Later Arrest Her Husband For Murder

    Although it was initially reported as a suicide, a Georgia woman’s death was ruled a homicide after deputies at the scene felt that “something wasn’t right” about her husband’s story. Shyanne Schroeder’s husband, Troy Newton Scarborough, is now facing charges of felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony for her death, according to a statement from Jones County Sheriff R.N. “Butch” Reece. Deputies were called to a home on Holl

  • Couple viciously attacks woman at Deep Ellum bar, video shows

    The victim says this is not what you classify as a traditional bar fight. She says she was viciously attacked by a woman and a man. Now, she wants them arrested. Surveillance footage from inside the bar highlights the area of the attack.

  • People Are Sharing The Shocking Secrets Their Parents Waited Until They Were Adults To Tell Them, And These Are Wild

    "My mother told me she won $20 million when I was toddler, using numbers I told her in a dream!"View Entire Post ›

  • Man Found Guilty Of Pregnant Wife's Beating Death After Argument Over His Extramarital Affairs

    A Missouri man has been found guilty of beating his pregnant wife to death following an argument about his extramarital affairs. Beau Rothwell, 31, was found guilty on Thursday for the killing of Jennifer Rothwell, 28, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney. During the three-day trial, Rothwell admitted in court that he hit Jennifer once in the head with a mallet while in a “red haze” at their Creve Couer, Missouri, home on Nov. 11, 2019. Rothwell claimed he hit