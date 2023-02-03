‘It just happened’: Bronx man accused of murdering roommate says he pistol-whipped victim when gun went off

The Bronx man accused of fatally shooting his 62-year-old roommate in the back of the head during a spat in their basement apartment was pistol-whipping his one-time friend when the weapon went off, prosecutors said Friday.

Angelo Miranda, 51, hid the gun used to kill victim Juan Lora in his mother’s nearby home after the Tuesday night slaying on W. 169th St. in Highbridge, he admitted when questioned.

He and Lora were embroiled in an ongoing argument when the shooting took place, Miranda told police. Lora had just celebrated a $300 lottery win at a nearby bodega before the fatal clash occurred.

“I came out of my room with my gun in my hand and my finger was on the trigger,” Miranda told police, according to court papers. “He started cursing and saying this f----- b---- and I had enough. I hit him twice on the left side of the head and it just happened.”

Panicking, Miranda ran to his car, where he took the shell casing out of the gun and put it in his pocket.

“It got stuck,” he said about the bullet casing, which ultimately linked him to the shooting. “I put it in my pocket because I wasn’t thinking.”

He then drove two blocks to his mother’s home, putting the gun in her closet.

“I put the magazine on the first shelf and the gun on the top shelf, and then I locked the closet,” he said. “I have another gun in my room. I have them for protection.”

Cops charged Miranda with murder, manslaughter and illegal possession of a weapon. A Bronx criminal court judge ordered him held without bail after a brief arraignment proceeding Friday.

Just hours before he was gunned down Lora cashed in the winning $300 lottery ticket at his local bodega and was celebrating the modest score, devastated friends told the Daily News.

“He was here and so happy,” said fellow bodega regular Johnny Rivera, 60. “He was celebrating and he bought a case of beer for everybody. Whatever you put on the counter he paid for.”

After tossing $10 bills to his buddies Lora headed home — and was dead a short time later.

Lora and Miranda were “having beef,” Rivera said.

“They were friends at one time,” Rivera said. “Never for a minute did we think it would lead to this.”