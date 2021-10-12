JUST IN: Jeff police investigating homicide after woman found stabbed

Oct. 11—JEFFERSONVILLE — A homicide investigation is ongoing in Jeffersonville after police say a woman was fatally stabbed Monday morning. The suspect is in custody.

Jeffersonville police responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m. on a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. They found the female victim, who has not yet been identified, who showed evidence of being stabbed. She was rushed to Clark Memorial Health where she was pronounced dead.

Police say that before the stabbing, the victim had been in an altercation with 21-year-old Tynae Couts, who lives at the address where police responded. Couts was still on scene when police arrived and was soon identified as a suspect and taken into custody.

She has been preliminarily charged with murder, however formal charges were not yet filed Monday.

An autopsy is scheduled Wednesday in Clark County. The case remains under investigation.