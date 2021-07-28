JUST IN: Jeff police investigating homicide after man found dead Friday

Jul. 27—JEFFERSONVILLE — Police have released the identity of a man found dead in Jeffersonville's Oak Park neighborhood Friday and confirmed that this is now a homicide investigation.

Police responded around 7 a.m. last week to a report of am unresponsive person lying near the roadway at the intersection of Edgewood Lane and Wildwood Road.

They found 29-year-old Rodrick Wallace, of Wisconsin, dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. This was confirmed to be the cause of death after an autopsy Saturday.

Detective Isaac Parker said investigators believe Wallace was found at a secondary location and that he was killed somewhere else. No further details were provided Tuesday but police say "a substantial amount of evidence has been, and continues to be, uncovered and the investigation is very active," according to a news release. It is also believed to be an isolated act of violence.

"The Jeffersonville Police Department sends its condolences to the family of Mr. Wallace and they will remain in our thoughts as as we seek to provide justice to the family," the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tip line at 812-218-TIPS (8477.)