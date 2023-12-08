'It was just such a joy': Purdue University unveils Mitch Daniels' presidential bust

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At Purdue University, it is a tradition that every former president receives a bronze bust to be displayed within the Purdue Memorial Union.

And that's even if the former president might be too humble to accept one.

Mitch Daniels, the previous president of Purdue University and former governor of Indiana, insisted that the university didn’t need to display a bust of him on campus.'

After some playful banter from Mung Chiang, president of Purdue University, Daniels conceded.

“He said, ‘I don’t want a bust. Don’t spend money on it.’ I said, 'I’m afraid Mitch, it’s the Purdue tradition. You have to have one. You must have one,' " Chiang recalled before unveiling the bust.

“I’m so glad that in the end, Mitch decided, 'Alright, it’s OK, it’s OK. '"

Perhaps to get back at his former leader’s humbleness, Chiang ensured that the unveiling of Daniels’ bust was one nobody in attendance forgot.

As Daniels and Purdue Pete unveiled the university's newest bust, they were greeted with a giant bronze head that resembled — wait for it — Pete.

It was clear that Daniels took a moment, staring at Pete’s head, actually made out of plastic, questioning if perhaps he and Pete might actually be twins. The shock of the moment turned into the realization that Pete and Chiang had tricked him.

After he stopped laughing, Purdue Pete presented the real bronze bust of Daniels, and the former president took a moment to appreciate the likeness.

“I would like to claim that this is the first time that I’ve been busted, but that would not be true. Luckily it has been a while,” Daniels playfully joked about the occasions he was pulled over by Indiana State Police.

After Daniels finished joking, he took a moment to thank those who attended his bust reveal. There were several faces in the audience that he was not expecting to see, but he was glad they made it.

“I’m really touched, a lot of people came a long distance, and I didn’t expect that,” Daniels said.

He reflected on important moments throughout his journey at Purdue, from the first moment that he stepped on campus 11 years ago to his last day on campus.

“I just thought that there would be so many opportunities to build on what was already here,” Daniels said.

“I thought of those things that we always excelled in. The disciplines, the researchers, the skills, that determined global, state, national and societal success.

“It was just such a joy, every day to be a part of it.”

Daniels noted that many of his most important memories were mentioned in his new book, "Boiler Up: A University President in the Public Square," which was published by Purdue University Press.

Proceeds from the sales of "Boiler Up" support the scholarship fund at Purdue Polytechnic High Schools.

“When I thought about coming to Purdue, a big piece of it was the thought that a school like this, a university like this, is the single greatest asset any state, any economy can have,” said Daniels.

“It can be a magnet for talent, it can be a magnet for new investments to grow businesses. If there’s any place, I know that’s poised to do that it’s Purdue University.”

He highlighted how Purdue University played a role in turning Tippecanoe County into one of the country’s most desirable counties for eventual residents.

But overall, Daniels was grateful for his time at Purdue University and thanked the students, staff and faculty for giving him the opportunity to be the university's

president.

“I’m just so glad that the opportunity came along, and I would like to think we did it justice.”

